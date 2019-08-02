Chuck Lorre
Chuck Lorre bringing his take on immigrant life to TV with 'Bob Hearts Abishola'

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:57 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): One of the Hollywood's most prolific executive producers, Chuck Lorre, the co-mastermind behind 'The Big Bang Theory', and 'Two and a Half Men', among many other television hits, is again turning his attention to comedy.
At a time when US President Donald Trump is pushing a fierce policy on U.S. immigration, Lorre is bringing his take on immigrant life in America to TV, reported Deadline.
'Bob Hearts Abishola' chronicles the life of a Detroit sock businessman (played by Billy Gardell), who suffers a heart attack and then falls in love with his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant played by Folake Olowofoyeku.
Lorre has also gotten stand-up comedian Gina Yashere into his writers' room to ensure that the series offers an authentic take on the Nigerian culture.
Donning a yellow 'IMAG' cap, Lorre said his new series is about "immigrants making America great", a reference to President Trump's 'MAGA' (Make America Great Again) slogan.
"This show, on the surface, looks like a romantic comedy, but I've done that and I didn't want to do it again," Lorre told the Television Critics Association during at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
"It is our entry point to the series, these two very different people meeting and finding, over a very slow process, a relationship. But the story I wanted to tell is about the greatness of first-generation immigrants the hard work, the rigorous honesty that goes with coming here and grabbing hold of the American dream," he added.
Yet despite having a comedy series about immigrants at a time when it's a hot topic in the news, Lorre said that it is "not a political show." Lorre said that it's a "homage to what our ancestors have been through."
"It's not a political show. It's an homage of what we've been through, what our ancestors have been through, which is coming here and somehow finding a foothold and making a life for ourselves and for our children, and descendants," he said.
"If you dig deep, maybe every show is a political show. This is just a show that takes the time to recognize the greatness in that endeavour," Lorre added.
The 66-year-old executive producer was asked by a reporter about whether Abishola's character migrated to the U.S. legally or illegally, to which Lorre replied, "We're not commenting about legal or illegal immigrants. We're making a comment on the people who are working here and working their hearts out."
Rest of the details including the release date of the show has been kept under wraps. (ANI)

