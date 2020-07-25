Ciara, Russell Wilson welcome baby boy Win

Washington D.C.[USA], July 25 (ANI): American singer Ciara Wilson and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson, on Thursday (local time).

According to Page Six, the 'One, Two, Step' singer Ciara tweeted a video of herself cradling her bundle of joy in the delivery room while wearing a bedazzled face mask. She then sang 'Happy Birthday' to little Win as she the little baby boy rested on her chest.



"Mommy & Daddy Love You!," she tweeted Friday, adding that Win was born weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

The couple is also parents to 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. Ciara has a 6-year-old son named Future with her rapper ex Future.

The 34-year-old singer Ciara and Wilson revealed in January that they were expecting another baby and shared in April that they were having a boy.

They got married in 2016. The NFL player proposed to Ciara after dating Ciara for about a year. (ANI)

