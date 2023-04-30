CM Pinarayi Vijayan says film 'The Kerala Story' aims to spread hate propaganda against state

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 30 (ANI): 'The Kerala Story' is all set to release next week but the discussion around its plot is not stopping. The movie is about 32,000 women who disappeared from Kerala and joined extremist organisations in Iraq and Syria. This makes the audience question governance in state. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has finally commented on what he thinks of the movie after seeing its trailer.

Vijayan said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala.

The statement reads, "The trailer of the Hindi film, 'The Kerala Story', which appears to have been deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala was released last day. It is indicated from the trailer that this film is trying to spread the propaganda of Sangh Parivar, which has established itself as the centre of religious extremism in the land of secularism, Kerala."

He added, "It is necessary to see propaganda films and their Muslim alienation in the background of various efforts being made by Sangh Parivar to gain advantage in electoral politics in Kerala."

It is part of a systematic move to frame the "love jihad" allegations which was rejected by the investigating agencies, the courts and even the Union Home Ministry. G Kishan Reddy, the then MoS Home who is a minister in the cabinet even today had replied in the Parliament that there is no such thing as "Love Jihad". Still, making this false allegation as the main theme in the film is only because of the eagerness to insult Kerala in front of the world.



Sangh Parivar is trying to break the atmosphere of religious harmony in Kerala and spread the poison of communalism.

Seeing that Parivar politics does not work in Kerala like in other places, they are trying to spread division politics through fake stories and movies. The Sangh Parivar is spreading such myths without any fact and evidence. The big lie that 32,000 women in Kerala converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State was what we saw in the trailer of the film. This fake story is the product of the Sangh Parivar's lie factory.

"It is also not right to justify those who use cinema only to create communalism and discrimination in the country. Freedom of expression is not a license to categorize this country, spread fault lines and divide people. Request Malayalis to reject such communal and divisional attempts. Everyone should be alert against communal attempts to create unrest in the society through false propaganda. Will take legal action against anti-social activities," CM concluded.

Earlier in a conversation with ANI, actress Adah Sharma who plays the lead role in the movie said, "The story is really scary and the fact that people are calling it propaganda or are thinking about numbers before that girls went missing is scarier. Instead, it would have been the opposite that we would have discussed that girls are missing and then given a thought about the numbers."

The film 'The Kerala Story' will hit theatres on May 5, 2023. (ANI)

