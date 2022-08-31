'CODA' star Eugenio Derbez to undergo complicated surgery following accident

Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): Eugenio Derbez, best known for his role in 'CODA', will be undergoing complicated surgery following a recent accident.

On Monday, Eugenio's wife Alessandra Rosaldo took to Instagram and shared his health update, saying he is "currently fine" but his injuries are "delicate," Variety reported.

"The surgery will not compromise his health, but "the recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies," Rosaldo wrote.



Rosaldo explained that her husband who starred in this year's Best Picture Oscar winner 'CODA' will likely take a break from social media and public appearances during his recovery. "For us, it is very important to communicate to you all through our own voice the family situation that we are going through since we know how much love you all have for us. At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so."

The lead singer of Sentidos Opuestos added that she will be in public to promote her own projects, but she asked that fans let her relay updates about her husband via social media.

"I have some work commitments to fulfill that I cannot cancel, but I ask you all with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks. Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media," Rosaldo explained.

"Thank you for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon," she concluded.

Derbez has been one of Mexico's most successful international stars, and he has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows since the '80s. He began to break out in the U.S. in the 2010s and has starred in American projects like last year's Oscar best picture winner 'CODA', 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold', 'How to Be a Latin Lover' and the Apple TV+ series 'Acapulco'. (ANI)

