Coffee under the setting sun makes Anushka Sharma smile the most!

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma on Wednesday shared her pictures clicked by husband Virat Kohli where she can be seen sitting in her balcony enjoying a mesmerising evening with a cup of coffee.

The actor took to Instagram to share two pictures in which she is seen sitting in her balcony and enjoying a cup of hot brew while the Mumbai skyline set the perfect background for the picture."And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold," Sharma captioned the picture.

Indicating that the pictures were clicked by Kohli, the 31-year-old actor, further wrote, "Captured by my beloved."

Soon the post was flooded with scores of comments by her fans and Bollywood fraternity including fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actors Arjun Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

The couple celebrated their second anniversary in December last year and got married in 2017 in Italy. (ANI)