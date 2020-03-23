Combating COVID-19: Designer Anita Dongre sets aside Rs 1.5 cr to support vendors, artisans

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Fashion designer Anita Dongre on Monday announced a medical fund of Rs 1.5 crore to support the small vendors and self-employed artisans working under her, who do not have medical insurance to cover an emergency arising due to coronavirus.

The 56-year-old designer revealed the news on Instagram by posting a written statement.

She began the statement by writing: "A lot has changed in the last few days... Among the people who are likely to be most affected by these changes are the small vendors and self-employed artisans who contribute to the work you love and admire."



"Considering the swiftness of the crisis, we recognize that not many of them will have resources available to cover a potential medical emergency. It is for this reason that the Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of INR 15 million to support any medical treatments arising during these troubling times," she added.



The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 467 on Monday including eight deaths. (ANI)

