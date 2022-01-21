Comedian Amit Tandon to come up with show 'Goodnight India' on TV

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Comedian Amit Tandon is all set to come up with a show titled 'Goodnight India'.

Excited about the show, Amit said, "Delighted to start this journey with Sony Sab TV! There is a huge market in our country which craves clean comedy. Something that they can enjoy with their families without having to worry about jokes that have the potential to drive an awkward vibe within their living rooms."



According to him, 'Goodnight India' will provide "wholesome entertainment to you and your family without getting dirty with comedy."

"We aim to bring back the era of comedy before slapstick became a thing and the only source of laughter on the TV was natural and clean humour. I hope the audience likes what we have in store for them," he added.

The show will be out soon. (ANI)

