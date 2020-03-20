Comedian Hasan Minhaj and wife welcome baby boy

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 20 (ANI): American comedian Hasan Minhaj and his wife welcomed a baby boy in the family.

On Thursday, the comedian took to social media to announce the birth of his son by sharing a picture showing him cradling the blanket-wrapped infant alongside along with his wife Beena Patel.



"Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it's done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot," Hasan captioned the post shared on his Instagram.

The duo also has a daughter who was born in April 2018. (ANI)



