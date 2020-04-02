Comedian Kapil Sharma gets heartwarming birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): As comedian Kapil Sharma ringed in his 39th birthday on Thursday, birthday wishes poured in for him from all corners. One of the firsts to extend a heartwarming birthday wish was actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

The 74-year-old star took to Twitter to share his birthday wish where he also talked of how "blessed" the comedian is for having the "extraordinary gift of the gab and splendid sense of humour."



"Many happy returns of the day for an extremely talented, outstanding stand-up comedian, TV host, actor, producer #KapilSharma. He is one of the most popular & admired personalities of the TV industry," he added.

His friend and long time partner on stage, Sunil Grover too wished his 'Pah Ji' a "long and happy life" on Twitter.



"Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter.@KapilSharmaK9," the tweet read.

One of the latest names to join in wishing the birthday boy was actor Vivek Oberoi, who took to Instagram to share a throwback funny picture with Sharma.



Alongside the photograph from one of Kapil's show where the actor came as a guest, he wrote: "Many happy returns of the day my brother @kapilsharma! I hope you have a wonderful day and an amazing year ahead!

"May you continue to make millions laugh and spread happiness! Lots of love to the little princess Anayra and the family! HappyBirthdayKapilSharma" the 43-year-old added in the caption.

From the music industry, singer Guru Randhawa too hopped on to Instagram to extended his birthday wishes and thanked him "for entertaining India"



"Wishing @kapilsharma paji a very Happy Birthday. Love you paji and THANKYOU for entertaining India," read the captions.

Earlier, the comic icon had done his bit and contributed Rs 50 lakhs to the Prime Minister's relief fund set up to fight against the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

