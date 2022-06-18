Comedian Munawar Faruqui to not be part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was going to be part of 'Khiladi Season 12', has confirmed that he will not be participating in the upcoming adventure-based reality show.

Munawar, who won Kangana Ranaut hosted 'Lock Upp' season 1, took to his Instagram handle on Friday and shared the update with his fans.

In a statement, he wrote, "Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai."



"Entertainment aata rahega. Need some time alone," he added.



Earlier, in May, Munawar had been spotted at the promo shoot event of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', where contestants including, Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi among others were also present.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' which will be hosted by Rohit Shetty is all set to go on floors soon and is reportedly being shot in Cape Town. (ANI)

