Poster of 50th International Film Festival of India
Poster of 50th International Film Festival of India

Cong accuses IFFI organisers of mismanaging India's biggest film festival

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:49 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Indian National Congress on Friday, accused the organisers of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI">IFFI) of botching up India's biggest film festival.
The party alleged that the height of the festival authority's mismanagement was such that the veteran star Amitabh Bachchan, who was a guest of honour at the festival's inauguration on November 20, was "left stranded" on his way out after his driver went missing.
The actor was with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the Chief Secretary when the incident occurred.
Congress also accused the organisers of mass corruption in organising the cultural programme and carrying out the decorations and construction of the venue.
There were "irregularities and manipulations in air tickets and accommodation contracts" because of which there has been a huge enhancement in the "estimates and budgets," said a statement issued by the political party.
"The decorations are not complete at various locations even after two days since the festival began. This is a complete failure on part of ESG who has spent crores on the work of venue decorations," continued the statement.
One of the main issues during the mega event was of the "faulty ticketing system" which resulted in confusion and "non-availability" of the tickets for the delegates.
"The faulty ticketing system once again resulted in various seats remaining empty and delegates not able to see a particular movie due to non-availability of tickets," said the statement.
"The ESG [organisers] introduces fresh ticketing services every year without any study and without learning lessons from the past. The sole intention of the ESG is to get a new service provider in order to earn commissions every year," read the statement.
Post the accusation the general secretary Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, Amarnath Panjikar has demanded "stringent action should be taken on all those responsible for irregularities and scams in ESG". (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:02 IST

Salman, Sonakshi shake a leg with special children

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Megastar Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha on Friday were seen dancing their heart out with special children on the track of their latest film 'Dabangg 3'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:02 IST

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional message for mother Mona Shourie Kapoor

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): We all cherish our childhood memories, it is undoubtedly the most beautiful part of our life. Reminiscing his childhood days, Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt note remembering his mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in a social media post.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:31 IST

Parineeti Chopra receives invitation to attend ICC Women's T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra on Friday received an official invitation from Australian Cricket Board to attend the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:11 IST

Emraan Hashmi takes off for Delhi to shoot for 'Chehre', flags...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi shared a black and white selfie in the middle of flight journey, to shoot for the last schedule of his upcoming flick 'Chehre' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:54 IST

Madhuri Dixit posts a heartfelt note on Saroj Khan's birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): 'Devdas' actor and Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene wished choreographer Saroj Khan on her birthday by sharing a picture alongside heartfelt note on social media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't attend royal holiday following...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): The tensions between the two royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry continued to ripple leading to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing that they will not be spending the holiday with the royal family at Sandringham this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Kate, Oliver Hudson wish mother Goldie Hawn on her birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): American actor and 'Overboard' star Goldie Hawn who turned 74 on Thursday (local time), was poured in with love from her two children, both actors Kate and Oliver Hudson on social media to celebrate the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:03 IST

Jenelle Evans keeping healthy terms with ex Nathan Griffith amid...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Reality television star Jenelle Evans might be in the middle of her divorce with estranged husband David Eason but she is keeping a healthy relationship with her ex Nathan Griffith.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:40 IST

Chris Brown welcomes baby boy with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Singer Chris Brown is now a proud father for the second time as he welcomed a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:37 IST

Selena Gomez announces release date of next album

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez has revealed the release date of her next album.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:34 IST

Kartik Aaryan receives adorable birthday surprise from parents

New Delhi (India), Nov 22 (ANI): As Kartik Aaryan turned 29 on Friday, he received a special surprise from his parents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:09 IST

Here's why Kate Middleton skipped Tusk Conservation Awards

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): A doting mother and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, skipped the Tusk Conservation Awards gala because of her children.

Read More
iocl