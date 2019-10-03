Corey Gamble happy with Kris Jenner despite fight with Scott Disick

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Despite Scott Disick and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble's on-screen feud the pair is in a good place.

"Kris and Corey are doing great, and Corey is really in love and obsessed with Kris," a source told Us Weekly. "He always tries to make her happy and be supportive of her."

The 'Keeping up with the Kardashian' star and Gamble have kept out of the public eye since they began dating in 2014.

However, the 38-year-old business executive made headlines post the September 22 episode of the reality show when he talked about "spanking" Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope.

"If P [Penelope] scratches me, I'm whipping her ass," he said after the little girl scratched her nanny [Kris Jenner] in the face. (ANI)

