Coronavirus: Pennsylvania and New Jersey movie theatres shut down

Washington [USA], Mar 15 (ANI): Despite measures against the spread of coronavirus by the local government, the first major movie theatre closure in the U.S. has begun in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, State officials had ordered the closures as a precautionary measure against the spread of the deadly disease. The news comes after both the states cancelled mass meetings, in addition to the closure of schools and businesses.

The closure has been effected at 10 AMC theatres and a number of Regal sites in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and Bergen County, New Jersey.

There are now 47 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, 20 of which are in Montgomery County. New Jersey currently has 69 reported cases, with 25 in Bergen County, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

On Saturday, New York City's Metrograph, an independent cinema, has decided to go dark for the time being after New York governor Andrew Cuomo limited gatherings to not more than 500 people.

In a message to its patrons, the Metrograph said: "Our last showtimes will be tonight, after which our theatres will remain closed until we have news and guidance from local and federal authorities as to when it will be safe to reopen theatre operations. If you have already purchased tickets, your ticket will be honoured at new screenings when we reopen." (ANI)

