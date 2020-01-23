Court paper reveals ex-assistant threatened Niro to expose his 'darkest secrets'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 23 (ANI): Newly filed court papers have revealed that Robert De Niro was threatened by his former assistant with a memoir that she would publish exposing the actor's darkest secrets.

According to Page Six, the actor's legal team stated that ex-employee Chase Graham Robinson -- who filed a lawsuit last year for 12 million dollars on the grounds of gender discrimination -- wrote an e-mail to De Niro indicating that she would expose him through a tell-all memoir.

The court papers said that the e-mail Robinson sent in August 2019, "contained a suggestion that if Plaintiff's demands were not met, she may have to write a memoir containing information of a personal nature about De Niro," reported Page Six.

The papers that were filed recently in the Manhattan federal court, do not mention anything about the probable contents of the memoir.

The 37-year old assistant blamed the actor for verbal abuse, inappropriate touching, passing lewd remarks and cracking vulgar jokes during the years she held her position.

As a response, De Niro also filed a 3 million dollar lawsuit against Robinson in 2019, alleging that she used to "loaf around," binge-watch TV on work and steal. (ANI)

