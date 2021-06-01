Courtney Stodden announces engagement on social media

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): American media personality and model Courtney Stodden recently revealed on social media that she is engaged, showing off a massive ring. Stodden will be getting married to businessman and entrepreneur Chris Sheng.

She took to her Instagram handle to show off a picture of a massive engagement ring and to announce to her followers that she officially said "yes."

In a statement to Fox News, the star said "I never thought I'd get married again but here I am." She also revealed that her new fiance is businessman and entrepreneur Chris Sheng. Stodden had first announced the news on her Instagram.

"I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful," Stodden captioned the video post.



Stodden also posted an Instagram Story to show off the sparkly ring even further, holding it directly to the camera and moving it closer to show off its glittery goodness.



In January of 2020, Stodden had finalised a divorce from 'Green Mile' actor Doug Hutchinson three years after they'd called it quits. The duo made headlines when they first got together thanks to the large age difference between them. Hutchinson is currently 61-years-old, at the time, he was 51 when he married Stodden at 16.

Months later, Stodden was spotted out and about with Brian Austin Green amid his divorce from Megan Fox. However, that fizzled out before it became any kind of concrete relationship.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News in July, Stodden explained that she and Green were having fun together and suggested they were physical until the star felt compelled to block his number.

Stodden alleged, "I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me. I stand with them and I believe them."

"Brian wanted me to remain his little secret," she claimed, further calling Green "a womanizer."

Stodden also made headlines recently not for her dating life but for calling out Chrissy Teigen over alleged online bullying. She opened up to Fox News last year about the online bullying she received from Teigen over the years in which the 'Chrissy's Court' star allegedly made vile remarks to Stodden to "kill" herself.

The revelations prompted Teigen to issue an apology and she has been relatively silent on social media since. (ANI)

