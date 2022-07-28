Covering her breast with just her hand, Urfi Javed sizzles in latest pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Urfi Javed's fashion buzz continues to make headlines as she took her boldness a notch higher and left no stone unturned to amuse netizens.

From creating a dress out of safety pins to donning clothing made of razor blades, Urfi surprises netizens and proved that it's impossible to ignore her peculiar sense of fashion. She captured eyeballs with her distinctive attires, exposing one of her breasts, covered merely by her hand.

Check out her hilarious yet out-of-the-box and sizzling outfits:



Urfi Javed stunned netizens by exposing just her left breast and covering it merely with her hand.





The internet sensation covered herself in a bed of roses. She opted for glossy lip colour and a glamorous ensemble. She appeared too seductive for the picture with filled-in brows and mascara-coated eyes.



Urfi flaunted her flower bikini look. She donned just wore yellow flowers that nearly concealed her breasts.



Urfi Javed was seen in a risque black outfit, she donned mesh cloth to barely hide her breasts and set the internet on fire.



Underneath the unique outfit, the 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame contestant is wearing a two-piece black bikini. It took Urfi and her team three days to make the particular outfit. (ANI)

