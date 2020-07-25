COVID-19: Disney tightens safety restrictions at California and Florida parks

Washington D.C [USA], July 25 (ANI): Seeing the surge in coronavirus cases, Disney has tightened health and safety restrictions at Walt Disney World in Florida and Downtown Disney in California.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company has specifically updated its definition of what type of mask it requires all guests over the age of 2 to wear at the locations.

Disney said in the update that neck gaiters and open-chain triangle bandanas are no longer acceptable face coverings. Masks must fit comfortably but snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops and be made of breathable material, either disposable or reusable, according to the parks' websites.

Guests are also no longer allowed to drink or eat while walking. They may remove their masks to consume food and drink only while stationary.

All four theme parks at Disney World are now open, but at greatly diminished capacity. In Southern California, only the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district of Disneyland is open. The plans to reopen the theme park portion and resort hotels are on hold during the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

In related news, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort on Friday announced that the long-running Halloween Horror Nights would be cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

"We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021," read a statement from Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Orlando is completely reopened, like Disney World, with a decreased cap on attendance. The theme park portion of Universal Studios Hollywood remains closed, but the CityWalk shopping and dining district is open. (ANI)

