COVID-19 effect: Walt Disney World to shorten theme park hours

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Walt Disney World will shorten its theme park hours starting in September.

According to Variety, after being closed for a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida parks reopened in July with new health and safety procedures. On September 8, the hours for the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Epcot will be reduced.

The Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and the Animal Kingdom will close an hour earlier than normal, and Epcot will close two hours earlier.

The theme park which was reopened in July, has reduced its capacity, and has added enhanced cleaning procedures and required guests to wear face masks while inside the park.

Last month, Disney banned eating and drinking while walking because some guests would use it as a loophole to not wear masks while moving around the parks with food or drinks.

As reported by Variety, on Tuesday, Disney executives revealed in an earnings call to investors that its theme park closures due to the coronavirus pandemic have impacted the company greatly.

Revenues fell 40% to 11.7 billion USD, while diluted earnings per share for the quarter decreased by 94% to 8 cents, falling from 1.34 USD in the prior-year period. Wall Street had projected revenues of 12.39 USD billion on adjusted losses per share of 63 cents. The collapse of the theme park business was largely to blame, resulting in a 3.5 USD billion hit to operating income and a loss of 2 billion USD. (ANI)

