Creative Arts Emmys 2019: List of winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): The 71st Emmy Awards kicked off with a two-night event starting with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
As a cascade of Emmys was handed out in technical and acting categories, there were plenty of expected wins and some surprising ones as well.
'Leaving Neverland,' Netflix's 'Queer Eye,' RuPaul's 'Drag Race' and National Geographic's 'Free Solo' were among the winners of the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.
The event that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this weekend honoured several categories including guest actors and actresses, a week before the 2019 Primetime Emmys.
Some of the winners who took an Emmy in the creative field include 'The Simpsons,' which won Outstanding Animated Program, and Seth MacFarlane for 'Family Guy,' in Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Rachel Bloom shared an award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'.
Singer Beyonce who was nominated for several Emmys for her 'Homecoming' film, lost in all categories, reported E! News.
Here's a complete list of winners for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys below:
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
'Queer Eye'
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents: All in the Family and The Jeffersons'
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
'Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney'
Outstanding Choreography (Variety / Reality)
Rent
Outstanding Interactive Program
NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch
Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Special)
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Series)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- "Psychics"
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction / Reality
Creating Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing (Variety Special)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Outstanding Writing (Nonfiction)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown -- "Kenya"
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
RBG (TIE)
The Sentence (TIE)
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Special
Leaving Neverland
Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Series
Our Planet
Outstanding Makeup (Multi-Camera, Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live -- "Host: Adam Sandler"
Outstanding Hairstyling (Multi=Camera)
RuPaul's Drag Race -- 'Trump: The Rusical'
Outstanding Costumes (Variety / Nonfiction / Reality)
RuPaul's Drag Race -- 'Trump: The Rusical'
Outstanding Directing (Reality)
Queer Eye -- 'Black Girl Magic'
Outstanding Casting (Reality)
Queer Eye
Outstanding Directing (Documentary / Nonfiction)
Free Solo
Outstanding Directing (Variety Special)
Springsteen on Broadway
Outstanding Animated Program
The Simpsons -- 'Mad About the Toy'
Best Character Voice-Over Performance
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Best Picture Editing (Variety)
Last Week Tonight -- 'The Wax and the Furious'
Outstanding Picture Editing (Unstructured Reality)
United Shades of America -- 'Hmong Americans and the Secret War'
Outstanding Sound Mixing (Variety)
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
Outstanding Sound Mixing (Nonfiction)
Free Solo
Outstanding Sound Editing (Nonfiction)
Free Solo
Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction ( Variety Special)
Rent
Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction (Variety Series)
Saturday Night Live -- 'Host: John Mulaney'
Outstanding Reality Host
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades of America
Outstanding Cinematography (Nonfiction)
Free Solo
Outstanding Cinematography (Reality)
'Life Below Zero'
Outstanding Choreography (Scripted Program
Kathryn Burns, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'
Sunday's Ceremony Results:
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Chris O'Dowd, 'State of the Union'
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Rosamund Pike, 'State of the Union'
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
'Fleabag'
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
'Game of Thrones'
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
'When They See Us'
Outstanding Children's Program
'When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special'
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
'Chernobyl' - Jakob Ihre (Episode: "Please Remain Calm")
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
'The Ranch'- Donald A. Morgan (Episode: "Reckless")
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
'Russian Doll' - Chris Teague (Episode: "Ariadne")
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - M. David Mullen (Episode: "Simone") (Prime Video)
Outstanding Commercial
"Dream Crazy" (Nike)
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Russian Doll (Episode: "Superiority Complex")
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Luke Kirby, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Bradley Whitford, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Jane Lynch, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Cherry Jones, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Outstanding Main Title Design
'Game of Thrones'
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
One Day at a Time
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hildur Gudnadottir, Chernobyl
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Music Supervision
Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
NASA InSight's Mars Landing (NASA TV)
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nicholas Britell, Succession
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Russian Doll
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Chernobyl
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Star Trek: Discovery
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
State of the Union
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry - Kyle Reiter (Episode: "berkman > block")
Barry - Jeff Buchanan (Episode: "ronny/lily")
Fleabag - Gary Dollner (Episode: "Episode 1")
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones - Tim Porter (Episode: "The Long Night")
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl - Simon Smith (Episode: "Please Remain Calm")
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
'Chernobyl'
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
'Game of Thrones'
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
'Barry'
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
'Barry'
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
'Game of Thrones'
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
'Chernobyl'
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
'Game of Thrones'
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
'Chernobyl'
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
'GLOW'
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
'Game of Thrones'
