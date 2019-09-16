Creative Arts Emmys 2019: List of winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): The 71st Emmy Awards kicked off with a two-night event starting with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

As a cascade of Emmys was handed out in technical and acting categories, there were plenty of expected wins and some surprising ones as well.

'Leaving Neverland,' Netflix's 'Queer Eye,' RuPaul's 'Drag Race' and National Geographic's 'Free Solo' were among the winners of the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.

The event that took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this weekend honoured several categories including guest actors and actresses, a week before the 2019 Primetime Emmys.

Some of the winners who took an Emmy in the creative field include 'The Simpsons,' which won Outstanding Animated Program, and Seth MacFarlane for 'Family Guy,' in Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Rachel Bloom shared an award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'.

Singer Beyonce who was nominated for several Emmys for her 'Homecoming' film, lost in all categories, reported E! News.

Here's a complete list of winners for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys below:

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

'Queer Eye'

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents: All in the Family and The Jeffersons'

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

'Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney'

Outstanding Choreography (Variety / Reality)

Rent

Outstanding Interactive Program

NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch

Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Special)

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Series)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- "Psychics"

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction / Reality

Creating Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing (Variety Special)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Outstanding Writing (Nonfiction)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown -- "Kenya"

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

RBG (TIE)

The Sentence (TIE)

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Special

Leaving Neverland

Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Series

Our Planet

Outstanding Makeup (Multi-Camera, Non-Prosthetic)

Saturday Night Live -- "Host: Adam Sandler"

Outstanding Hairstyling (Multi=Camera)

RuPaul's Drag Race -- 'Trump: The Rusical'

Outstanding Costumes (Variety / Nonfiction / Reality)

RuPaul's Drag Race -- 'Trump: The Rusical'

Outstanding Directing (Reality)

Queer Eye -- 'Black Girl Magic'

Outstanding Casting (Reality)

Queer Eye

Outstanding Directing (Documentary / Nonfiction)

Free Solo

Outstanding Directing (Variety Special)

Springsteen on Broadway

Outstanding Animated Program

The Simpsons -- 'Mad About the Toy'

Best Character Voice-Over Performance

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Best Picture Editing (Variety)

Last Week Tonight -- 'The Wax and the Furious'

Outstanding Picture Editing (Unstructured Reality)

United Shades of America -- 'Hmong Americans and the Secret War'

Outstanding Sound Mixing (Variety)

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul

Outstanding Sound Mixing (Nonfiction)

Free Solo

Outstanding Sound Editing (Nonfiction)

Free Solo

Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction ( Variety Special)

Rent

Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction (Variety Series)

Saturday Night Live -- 'Host: John Mulaney'

Outstanding Reality Host

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

United Shades of America

Outstanding Cinematography (Nonfiction)

Free Solo

Outstanding Cinematography (Reality)

'Life Below Zero'

Outstanding Choreography (Scripted Program

Kathryn Burns, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Sunday's Ceremony Results:

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Chris O'Dowd, 'State of the Union'

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Rosamund Pike, 'State of the Union'

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

'Fleabag'

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

'Game of Thrones'

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

'When They See Us'

Outstanding Children's Program

'When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special'

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

'Chernobyl' - Jakob Ihre (Episode: "Please Remain Calm")

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

'The Ranch'- Donald A. Morgan (Episode: "Reckless")

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

'Russian Doll' - Chris Teague (Episode: "Ariadne")

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - M. David Mullen (Episode: "Simone") (Prime Video)

Outstanding Commercial

"Dream Crazy" (Nike)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Russian Doll (Episode: "Superiority Complex")

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Luke Kirby, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Bradley Whitford, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Jane Lynch, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Cherry Jones, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Main Title Design

'Game of Thrones'

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

One Day at a Time

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hildur Gudnadottir, Chernobyl

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Music Supervision

Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

NASA InSight's Mars Landing (NASA TV)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Nicholas Britell, Succession

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Russian Doll

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Chernobyl

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

Star Trek: Discovery

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

State of the Union

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry - Kyle Reiter (Episode: "berkman > block")

Barry - Jeff Buchanan (Episode: "ronny/lily")

Fleabag - Gary Dollner (Episode: "Episode 1")

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones - Tim Porter (Episode: "The Long Night")

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl - Simon Smith (Episode: "Please Remain Calm")

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

'Chernobyl'

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

'Game of Thrones'

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

'Barry'

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

'Barry'

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

'Game of Thrones'

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

'Chernobyl'

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

'Game of Thrones'

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

'Chernobyl'

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

'GLOW'

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

'Game of Thrones'

(ANI)

