Crew members of Madhuri Dixit's reality show test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Some crew members of a dance reality show judged by actor Madhuri Dixit have tested positive for the COVID-19. In recent weeks, there has been observed a spike in the number of Covid cases in the country, particularly in Maharashtra.

The members of the show 'Dance Deewane', which is judged by Madhuri, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia, have currently been provided with medical assistance and are under quarantine.

A spokesperson of Colors channel confirmed the news and said "Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine."



Speaking about the necessary precautions being taken, the spokesperson added, "All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized. We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines."

Recently, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)

