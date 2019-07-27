'Criminal Minds' crewmember accuses Greg St. Johns of sexually harassing him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): A 'Criminal Minds' crewmember has alleged that he was sexually harassed by his manager on set.

The complaint was filed in LA County Superior Court on Friday. Todd Durboraw, the second assistant cameraman of the show, proclaims that director of photography, Greg St. Johns, touched him in an inappropriate manner.

Durboraw is taking legal action against St. Johns, ABC Studios, CBS, Warner Bros. and Entertainment Partners Enterprises, alleging a host of claims including assault, battery, sexual harassment and retaliation, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The lawsuit states the harassment in a realistic detail saying, "On at least one occasion, while the complainant was squatting down, Defendant St. Johns came up behind him and touched his groin and buttocks with his foot. On other occasions, Defendant St. Johns would grab and flick complainant nipples."

The suit claims that Durboraw was victimised and harassed, including being prevented from giving off's from work to cater to his daughter's life-threatening condition.

He also claimed that he was invited to take a promotion at work, but it was then considered that if he accepted, he would soon be fired. Colleagues who accepted St. Johns' harassment were rewarded with gifts and better assignments, the prosecutor claimed. (ANI)

