Curated streaming service Mubi launches 'Mubi India' , 'Mubi World' as Indian cinema dedicated channels

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 17:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Film streaming service 'Mubi' announced its launch in India, today. The service features film channels, 'Mubi India' and 'Mubi World', that are home to an incredible variety of cinema, including exclusives, cult movies, shorts and world-class features.
The dedicated film channels feature films from acclaimed directors like Satyajit Ray and Mani Kaul to rising talent like Kanu Behl.
Mubi offers a collection of hand-picked films, introducing a new film every day, with the selection being guided by local culture and cinema.
Available to stream and download on the web, mobile devices, Smart TVs and streaming sticks, MUBI includes curated film channels 'Mubi India', which is fully dedicated to Indian cinema, and 'Mubi World', which shows acclaimed international films, from award-winners to emerging new directors.
The subscriptions for Mubi are now available for an introductory offer of three months for Rs. 199 for the first 3 months.
Partnerships with some of the top distributors in India, FilmKaravan, NFDC, PVR Pictures, Shemaroo, and Ultra, and the platform will showcase a stunning line-up of films that have been hand-selected by Mubi, all year round.
'Mubi India' will bring local cinema to MUBI every day, with upcoming titles including Kamal Swaroop's cult film 'Om Dar-B-Dar', starring Anita Kanwar and Aditya Lakhia, Kanu Behl's 'Binnu Ka Sapna', which premiered at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival this year and the critically acclaimed, ghost film, 'Duvidha' from Indian art-house master Mani Kaul.
'Mubi World' will be introducing one new film from around the world each day. Titles playing include Asif Kapadia's infamous biopic 'Amy', Steve McQueen's powerful and multi Oscar-winning '12 Years A Slave', and 'A Bigger Splash' from Luca Guadagnino, starring Tilda Swinton.
'Mubi' is available on the web on www.mubi.com, iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon FireTV, PlayStation, Smart TVs including Hisense, LG, Sony and Samsung, as well as other TV models. (ANI)

