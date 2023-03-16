'Custody': Naga Chaitanya is out on hunt, check out teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Makers of the much-anticipated action film 'Custody' starring Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty on Thursday unveiled the teaser on social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Naga Chaitanya treated fans with the teaser links and captioned it "The hunt begins! #CustodyTeaser."

The teaser in Telugu and Tamil begin with Naga Chaitanya's voiceovers. He can be seen completely engrossed in his character as a cop.

https://twitter.com/chay_akkineni/status/1636327115300696064?

Without a doubt, Arvind Swami intensifies his villainous character. Krithi Shetty and Sarathkumar were seen in their respective roles.



The film, which is multilingual in Tamil and Telugu, was also scripted by Venkat Prabhu. The female lead in the movie is played by Keerthy Suresh. And for the first time, renowned musician Ilaiyaraaja and his successful music director son Yuvan Shankar Raja are working together to create the soundtrack for this movie.

With 'Custody' Naga Chaitanya will be marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Interestingly, Venkat Prabhu will make his foray Telugu industry with this bilingual.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

Talking about the film, Venkat Prabhu earlier said, "I am aware of Naga Chaitanya's strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts."

Touted as a commercial entertainer, the film will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar. (ANI)

