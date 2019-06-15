Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin call it quits after two years of dating

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): After announcing their engagement earlier in April, singer Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson are parting ways after two years of dating.

"Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was the talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone," Fox News quoted Chris' friend, as saying.

The duo was last seen together at a Los Angeles restaurant 'Sushi Park' last year in November.

After the news of their engagement came out in April, a source told E! News that the 'Coldplay' artist already had the approval of Dakota's parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

"Chris loves her parents and has them over for beach time and parties. Everyone gets along very well," the source mentioned.

Chris was earlier married to 'Avengers' actor Gwyneth Paltrow and the couple have two children- Apple Martin (14) and Moses Martin (12).

Paltrow and Martin finalised their divorce in July 2016. The former is now married to American television writer Brad Falchuk. (ANI)

