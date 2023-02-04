Dalljiet Kaur announces second marriage years after divorce from Shalin Bhanot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Actress Dalljiet Kaur, who was previously married to 'Bigg Boss 16' fame Shalin Bhanot, has found love again in her life.

On Saturday, Dalljiet announced that she is all set to marry her fiance Nikhil Patel this March.

Taking to Instagram, Dalljiet wrote, "The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written #DalNikTake2."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR G.E.O. (@kaurdalljiet)



As soon as Dalljiet dropped the good news, her fans and members from the TV industry chimed in the comment section to extend their best wishes to the couple.

"I am sooo happy for you My love.. May you get all happiness in the world," actress Shweta Tiwari commented.

"Lots of love to both of you. So happy for you dolly," actress Sanaya Irani wrote.

Dalljiet will be shifting base to Nairobi, Kenya after her wedding with her son Jaydon. Jaydon was born to Dalljiet and Shalin in 2014.

Shalin and Dalljiet met when they were working together on the TV show Kulvaddhu in 2006. They got married in 2009 and became parents to Jaydon in 2014. However, in 2015, Dalljiet filed for divorce after accusing Shalin of domestic violence.

If reports are to be believed, Dalljiet's fiance Nikhil has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Dalljiet met him at a party in Dubai and the duo got engaged in January in Nepal. (ANI)