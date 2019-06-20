Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise
Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise

Dana White reveals Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise may have a fight

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:46 IST

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Following the incident when Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber took the Internet by storm when he challenged American actor Tom Cruise for a fight in the UFC octagon, Dana White, UFC president said their fight could happen if they are interested.
The 'Let Me Love You' crooner shocked fans when he took to Twitter to challenge Cruise for a fight, where he also tagged Dana White.
"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?" he tweeted.
In an interview with TMZ, UFC president revealed that he had people telling in on phone call that both the celebs are interested in the bout.
"I'm gonna tell you something interesting... Lots of people will talk about fighting somebody in the UFC or something like that. Whether it's NFL players or celebrities, it happens a lot. I saw it like everybody else did and didn't pay too much attention to it," White explained.
"I'm not going to say any names, but I'm going to tell you that I got a phone call from a couple of real guys who said that they really do want to do this fight and they believe Tom Cruise would do the fight. I told them, 'I'll tell you this if that's true... If that's true, and everybody involved in this thing wants to do it, we can talk," he added.
However, Cruise has not responded to the tweet yet, whereas Bieber previously confessed that he was only kidding around when he posted it.
"It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes," Bieber told TMZ.
"I think he would probably whoop my a** in a fight. He's got that dad strength," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:23 IST

Tom Felton jokes Harry Potter was in love with Draco Malfoy

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 20 (ANI): This will blow your mind! Forget Ginny Weasley and Hermione Granger, Harry Potter was apparently in love with Draco Malfoy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:04 IST

US singer Carrie Underwood sued for plagiarism

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood is going through a bad phase these days, as she is facing a lawsuit for allegedly plagiarising another singer's notes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Teen Choice Awards: 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Aladdin', 'Crazy Rich...

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 20 (ANI): The nominations for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards unveiled recently and voting has opened for the top films, TV shows, and songs that have dominated the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Beyonce meets Broadway star Syndee Winters

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Beyonce who has lent her voice for the upcoming Disney's remake recently met Broadway star Syndee Winters.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:05 IST

British royals brave dreary weather to attend Royal Ascot Day 2

Ascot [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): A little drizzle couldn't rain on this parade, as the British Royals braved the dreary weather to take part in the carriage procession marking the start of the Royal Ascot's second day on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:44 IST

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston starrer 'Murder Mystery' marks...

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's latest flick 'Murder Mystery' broke all the viewing records on Netflix, revealed the company recently.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:42 IST

Noah Centineo talks about playing He-Man

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Noah Centineo, who made a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the classic toy character 'He-Man' in 'Masters of the Universe,' is aware of the immensity of his role.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:58 IST

Director Cary Fukunaga delays shoot of 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): The upcoming James Bond film 'Bond 25' has hit yet another roadblock, where the crew had to wait for long hours while its director Cary Fukunaga was busy playing a video game on his play station.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:38 IST

Marvel to release 'Avengers: Endgame' again with New Footage

Washington [USA], June 19 (ANI): There is more to it. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that 'Avengers: Endgame' would be heading back to theaters with brand new footage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:38 IST

Sussanne Khan extends support to Hrithik Roshan, his family amid...

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): "Please respect a family's tough period," the recent controversy surrounding Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, prompted his ex-wife Sussanne Khan to share a post in support of the Roshan family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:18 IST

Prince William, Duchess Kate convoy injures an old woman

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): Prince William and Duchess Kate's convoy crashed into an elderly woman, leaving her hospitalised in a serious condition.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 21:01 IST

Handling Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's romance rumours was...

Washington [USA], June 19 (ANI): Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's romance rumours from the sets of 'A Star Is Born' were difficult for Irina Shayk to handle. Cooper's demanding schedule did not help, a source claims.

Read More
iocl