Danai Gurira says tenth season of 'The Walking Dead' will be her last

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): 'The Black Panther' star Danai Gurira on Friday announced that she is leaving 'The Walking Dead' series and the tenth season will be her last.

Her announcement confirms Entertainment Weekly's report back in February that she would only appear as Michonne in a few episodes spread out through the season.

"I can confirm this is the last season I'll be on this amazing TV show as Michonne," Entertainment Weekly quoted her as saying at the 2019 Comic-Con, San Diego.

"I would just like to say this has been one of the purest joys in my life. I am very very thankful for the experience I've had in ways that I can't even express right now. My heart does not leave... it doesn't ever end, the connection between us never ends," she added.

"It was a very difficult decision. It was about my calling and other things I feel called to... as a creator of work. All I'm filled with is a lot of pain about leaving and a lot of gratitude and to all of you. I love you guys. TWD family is forever," she concluded as she received a standing ovation from the Hall H crowd.

Entertainment Weekly spoke to showrunner Angela Kang about the importance of giving the fan-favourite Gurira a proper send-off. "Michonne is a fan favourite character from both the comics and the show, and we just love this person and this character, and we want to do right by her, which is a huge challenge," Kang said.

There is a possibility that she could move over to star in 'Walking Dead' movies for AMC. However, it was not mentioned at the panel.

She's not the first fan-favourite to leave the series. Star Andrew Lincoln, who essayed the role of Rick Grimes, left the show in the first half of season 9. He is set to appear in the spinoff 'Walking Dead' movie that AMC announced last November. (ANI)

