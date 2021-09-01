'Dance+' Season 6 to start streaming from September 14

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Popular dance reality show 'Dance+' is returning with an all-new season 6, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 14.

The show will witness once again choreographer and director Remo D' Souza as the Super Judge and Raghav Juyal as the host.

This time, episodes will be aired every day, and the show is set to become the first Indian dance reality show to premiere on a digital streaming platform before television.



Apart from the contestants, Remo will once again be seen judging three of his dance proteges -- Salman Yusuf Khan, Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak, for their mentorship skills and captaincy.

Talking about his return with 'Dance+' Season 6, Remo D' Souza said, "After the past two years, I find myself even more passionate about the craft of dancing. I am glad to make a comeback as the super judge on 'Dance+', the biggest dance reality show. This opportunity gives me a scope to share my knowledge of dance, something I dearly love and have built my life on. I know this season will be packed with many mind-blowing performances because Shakti, Salman and Punit are fantastic dancers themselves. What makes this season even more special is the fact that it's premiering this September on Disney+ Hotstar first, ahead of TV, and viewers getting the chance to enjoy uninterrupted entertainment that we bring them."

Returning captain Punit J. Pathak already has two wins across the previously aired five seasons.

Expressing his excitement for the new season, Punit said, "I have been waiting for the return of 'Dance+' ever since the last season ended. This season's exclusive premiere on a platform like Disney+ Hotstar has me thrilled and excited. Mentoring talented individuals and innovating on new techniques on this show has almost been like going back to dance school. What makes this season more memorable is that my two friends - Shakti, will be returning as a captain along with the new captain, Salman, whose journey I've been following since the start."

Season 6 of 'Dance+' gets bigger with the introduction of an all-new feature that takes the competition several notches higher; the captains and Super Judge can deep-dive and further evaluate performances from the lens of the Super Cam (SCAM). (ANI)

