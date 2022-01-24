Danish Sait's 'One Cut Two Cut' to be out on February 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Danish Sait-starrer 'One Cut Two Cut' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 3.



Directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under the PRK banner, the Kannada film is touted as a "comedy-adventure".

Sharing the update, Danish took to Instagram and wrote, "Massive thanks to Puneeth Anna, @ashwinipuneeth.official & the team @prk.productions for bringing An Gopi from An phone screen to An silver screen 111 One Cut Two Cut directed by my friend @vambho also starring @samyuktahornad is out on Feb 3rd on @primevideoin."

'One Cut Two Cut' also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth 'Beep' Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya, in pivotal roles. (ANI)

