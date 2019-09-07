Darren Criss set to star in Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Actor Darren Criss has teamed up with screenwriter Ryan Murphy to star in his forthcoming Netflix series titled 'Hollywood'.

The series will also feature Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor.

Criss will star in and serve as the executive producer of the series. The 32- year old shared the news on Instagram with a long post.

"Honored to say that I'm heading back to the House of Murphy where I'll be starring in but also executive producing HOLLYWOOD with Time's King of Television," he wrote.

Criss shared that it was last year that he enjoyed dinner with Murphy where the latter told he plans of doing a period piece which was young and optimistic.

"We both left that evening feeling super excited about its potential. Two days later Netflix bought it. Not only is that a testament to the magic of Ryan Murphy, it's a reminder of the kind of thing that can only happen in Hollywood," Criss added.

Criss has previously worked with Murphy on shows like 'Glee', 'American Horror Story', and 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'.

The last even earned Criss an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his role as Andrew Cunanan. He was also nominated for an Emmy in 2015 for 'Glee'.

Criss in his post shared on Saturday, did confirm that the upcoming series will be set in the 1940s and it is slated to debut on Netflix in May 2020. (ANI)

