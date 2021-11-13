Dave Chappelle fundraiser for high school postponed over student walk-out threats

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): American standup comedian Dave Chappelle's appearance at his former high school in Washington, DC has been postponed by a threat of a student walkout.

According to Deadline, The Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Georgetown said students were uncomfortable with Chappelle's remarks on transgender people in his Netflix special, 'The Closer'.

The fundraiser would have been held on November 23, but now has been moved to April 22. The monies raised would have gone toward a new theatre named after Chappelle.



"We recognize that not everyone will accept or welcome a particular artist's point of view, product, or craft, but reject the notion that a 'cancel culture' is a healthy or constructive means to teach our students how society should balance creative freedom with protecting the right and dignity of all of its members," the school said in a statement, according to the newsletter.

The walkout threat arose when students reportedly had what was described as "a heated debate" with faculty over an exhibition honouring Chappelle that would be unveiled on the same day as the fundraiser.

The postponement appears to be a compromise, as the school originally elected to cancel the fundraiser. Chappelle has been a generous donor over the years, donating USD 100,000 to the school and giving it one of his Emmy Awards in 2017. He also was a commencement speaker, held a master class, and brought celebrity friends to the campus, as per Deadline. (ANI)

