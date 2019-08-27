Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle lambasts Michael Jackson accusers in Netflix special

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Comedian Dave Chappelle who returned to Netflix with 'Sticks & Stones' addressed the controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Kevin Hart, all in the first special released on Monday.
In his fifth special in the past two years, the comedian addressed 'cancel culture,' or as he described it, 'celebrity hunting season.'
"This is the worst time ever to be a celebrity," Chappelle said in the special. "You're gonna be finished. Everyone's doomed. Michael Jackson has been dead for 10 years and this n-- has two new cases."
He then asked those who are yet to watch HBO's 'Leaving Neverland,' which detailed Jackson's alleged child abuse throughout his career, "Don't watch it. ... It's fucking gross."
He explained though it may not be the right thing to say, he admits that he doesn't believe the accusers who alleged that the King of Pop sexually abused and raped them. "I don't think he did it, but you know what? Even if he did do it ... you know what I mean?" he paused, as the audience erupted into laughter. "I mean, it's Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn't no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it?"
Chappelle also discussed the allegations against R. Kelly, whom he described as being "different" from Jackson because Chappelle is "pretty sure he did that."
The comedian turned down the offer to be on Lifetime's 'Surviving R. Kelly' as he did not know the singer "at all."
"This guy makes more sex tape than he does music. He's like the DJ Khaled of sex tapes," the comedian said, before shouting DJ Khaled's signature phrase, "Another one!"
Chappelle defended "poor Kevin Hart," saying that he was aware it was the comedian's "dream to host the Oscars." "I don't know what you know about Kevin, but I know that Kevin Hart is damn-near perfect," said Chappelle. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:46 IST

Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in 'First Ladies'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): It's safe to say that actor Viola Davis' next TV role will come with a lot of pressure. The star is all set to play the role of former First Lady of US, Michelle Obama in the series titled 'First Ladies'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 14:06 IST

Harry Styles is returning with new music!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who shot to fame with the famous pop band 'One Direction', is making his musical return.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:54 IST

'Drake & Josh' might make a comeback!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Nickelodeon's popular sitcom 'Drake & Josh'  might soon make a comeback.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:36 IST

Kim Kardashian announces new name of shape-wear line after controversy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has announced the new name of her shapewear line, nearly two months after the makeup mogul announced she was renaming it following the backlash over the old title 'Kimono'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:33 IST

Baltasar Kormakur and Mark Wahlberg to reunite for 'Arthur' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur is set to reteam with his '2 Guns' star Mark Wahlberg to direct an adaptation of the 2017 true story 'Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:20 IST

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' list of world's highest-paid women in music

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift has topped the Forbes' list of top 10 highest-paid women in music. The magazine had released the list on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:17 IST

Eva Longoria to direct biopic on man behind Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Eva Longoria who made her directorial debut with '24-7' is all set for her next project, a biopic titled 'Flamin' Hot'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:12 IST

Angad Bedi's first look as Robin from 'The Zoya Factor' out!

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Angad Bedi's first look as Robin from the upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor' is finally out and you can't miss his uber-cool avatar!

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:39 IST

MTV VMAs 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): The much-awaited MTV VMAs were handed out on Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:13 IST

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande among others standing with 'Planned...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Music icons including Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are among those standing with Planned Parenthood campaign aimed at giving fair and equal reproductive rights to all.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:04 IST

Boman Irani joins cast of Ranveer Singh's '83'

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): The cast of the multi-starrer film '83' has a new member, and it is none other than Boman Irani.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:41 IST

Here's Natalie Portman as astronaut in 'Lucy in the Sky'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): The trailer of Natalie Portman-starrer 'Lucy in the Sky' is finally out and is sure to leave you wanting for more.

Read More
iocl