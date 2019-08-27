Dave Chappelle lambasts Michael Jackson accusers in Netflix special

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Comedian Dave Chappelle who returned to Netflix with 'Sticks & Stones' addressed the controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Kevin Hart, all in the first special released on Monday.

In his fifth special in the past two years, the comedian addressed 'cancel culture,' or as he described it, 'celebrity hunting season.'

"This is the worst time ever to be a celebrity," Chappelle said in the special. "You're gonna be finished. Everyone's doomed. Michael Jackson has been dead for 10 years and this n-- has two new cases."

He then asked those who are yet to watch HBO's 'Leaving Neverland,' which detailed Jackson's alleged child abuse throughout his career, "Don't watch it. ... It's fucking gross."

He explained though it may not be the right thing to say, he admits that he doesn't believe the accusers who alleged that the King of Pop sexually abused and raped them. "I don't think he did it, but you know what? Even if he did do it ... you know what I mean?" he paused, as the audience erupted into laughter. "I mean, it's Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn't no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it?"

Chappelle also discussed the allegations against R. Kelly, whom he described as being "different" from Jackson because Chappelle is "pretty sure he did that."

The comedian turned down the offer to be on Lifetime's 'Surviving R. Kelly' as he did not know the singer "at all."

"This guy makes more sex tape than he does music. He's like the DJ Khaled of sex tapes," the comedian said, before shouting DJ Khaled's signature phrase, "Another one!"

Chappelle defended "poor Kevin Hart," saying that he was aware it was the comedian's "dream to host the Oscars." "I don't know what you know about Kevin, but I know that Kevin Hart is damn-near perfect," said Chappelle. (ANI)

