David Beckham cheers for wife Victoria with their kids

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Former football star David Beckham was present with his four children to support the debut of his wife Victoria's spring/summer 2020 collection during London Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 44-year-old athlete shared a selfie on Instagram that featured all the four kids sitting in the front row at the show, which took place at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

"A lot of love for mummy this afternoon... Well done @victoriabeckham we are so proud as always," he captioned the post, which included his 20-year-old son Brooklyn, 17-year-old Romeo, 14-year-old Cruz, and 8-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

He later shared beautiful pictures that showed Harper bonding with brothers Brooklyn and Cruz, with two snaps that showed her lounging in each of their laps.

Harper, who wore a high-neck, long-sleeved floral dress, was also spotted giving her mom a big hug, while Beckham showed off a full-length look at his suit for the day, tagging designer Kim Jones, the creative director of Dior Homme. (ANI)

