David Beckham, daughter get into Christmas spirit

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 1 (ANI): Seems like former British Football player David Beckham and daughter Harper can't wait for Christmas anymore as the star documented some adorable daddy-daughter pictures when the pair visited London's Natural History Museum ice rink.

The 44-year-old football player, while taking to Instagram, posted a series of photos that showed the pair cuddling up together on the ice, he captioned the photos as "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas."



In another click, the 8-year-old daughter Harper was seen putting her arm around her dad. The doting dad also shared a few images of Harper skating around the rink.

"Walking Olive and Fig and still Cruzie is trying to pull off the Blue Steel," he wrote alongside a selfie of the pair, referencing the signature pose of the fictional male model Derek Zoolander.

Earlier this week, Beckham went on to revisit the family memory, while wishing his fans a happy Thanksgiving. The famous footballer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his kids sitting in front of the statue.

"Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddies statue for the first time," Beckham wrote alongside the family photo.

Beckham's wife Victoria also shared a photo of the entire family together in honor of Thanksgiving. "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today. I am grateful for so many amazing memories in the USA, here's to many more..."

She captioned the photo "Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today Kisses from us all." (ANI)