David Foster, Katharine McPhee express their 'genuine' love towards each other

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Romantic couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster who tied the knot in June are still in the honeymoon phase.

According to Fox News, while making an appearance on the 'Today' show on Tuesday morning, the 35-year-old singer and the 70-year-old music producer couldn't help but gush about each other.

"We met on 'American Idol' when I was a contestant and he was a mentor with Andrea Bocelli," McPhee recalled.

"I have always just admired him and loved him and he's always been so great to people around him. He can be intimidating when he really needs to be for his work, but he's really lovely," she added.

When asked what he loves about McPhee, Foster responded, "Her singing, first of all. I mean where do I start the inner beauty, the outer beauty, and we have been friends for 14 years, and it was just kind of a natural coming together."

Previously, the couple defended their 35-year age gap.

"We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time," McPhee said of Foster to People magazine.

"There are just a lot of things when you look at the history of our relationship, neither of us could have written it. I would never have imagined that this would be our future together."

"We understand each other," Foster said.

"He has things to learn from me and I have a lot of things to learn from him. So I think we have a nice yin and yang," McPhee concluded.

"It doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but it does to us." (ANI)

