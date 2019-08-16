Dax Shepard's rejoinder to tabloid speculating 'issues' in his marriage with Kristen Bell

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Actor Dax Shepard has been open about his relationship with wife Kristen Bell. But when it comes to tabloids framing speculations about their bond, he has a befitting reply.

Shepard never shies away from sharing any intimate details about his marriage, lifestyle and past struggles with drug addiction on his podcast and even in interviews.

And recently, the actor received a mail from a tabloid asking him to comment on how he and Bell are working on the issues in their relationship to which he had the perfect response.

The actor in his latest Instagram post shared a screenshot of the mail which read, "Sources tell that Kristen and Dax have had problems in their marriage, including Dax's addiction issues, but that they're very happy now and are determined to make their marriage work."

His response was seen in the caption which read, "DAMNIT! Who in the inner circled leaked?! I want names! My "addiction issues" are between me, my sponsor, and the 3-4 folks listening to me speak about it for 4 hours a week on my podcast!!!"



And the actor's statement seems true as he has previously opened up about his past and how he came out of the times which were "progressively more dangerous."

The couple even celebrated Shepard's 14th anniversary of sobriety. Bell put out a loving post on the occasion where she wrote, "I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human." (ANI)

