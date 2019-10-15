Kate Middleton (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Day 2 look: Kate Middleton shows off her stunning traditional wardrobe during Pak visit

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:55 IST

New Delhi (India) Oct 15 (ANI): Kate Middleton who is on a five-day tour to Pakistan seems to have aced the traditional look as she was spotted stepping out in a blue kurta-pant combo for the second day of her visit.
For the visit to a school in central Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, The Duchess of Cambridge wore a periwinkle blue classic kameez by local designer Maheen Khan, paired with a trouser and a two-toned chiffon scarf where she is getting praises for her classic elegance look. Complimenting her look, Kate wore nude heels, along with statement earrings.
The unverified account of the Pakistani designer shared a series of pictures of the Duchess on her Instagram page and wrote, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge #PrinceWIlliam and #KateMiddleton kick off their official tour of #Pakistan with a visit to a school in Islamabad to highlight the importance of education for young children. We absolutely love seeing Kate channel her inner desi girl in this Maheen Khan outfit."


The royal couple kicked off their official tour with a visit to a school in Islamabad to highlight the importance of education for young children.
Complimenting the Duchess, Prince William looked dapper in a smart yet casual look, wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue trousers.
As the royal couple arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase on Monday, they received a welcome by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife, reported Dawn.
The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Camilla, traveled to Pakistan.
"Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK's top priorities in Pakistan," an official handout from Kensington Palace had stated. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:00 IST

