DC announces new comic book 'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity'

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): The twisted relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker has been one of the most talked about subjects since Harley was introduced in 'Batman: The Animated Series' in 1992. This October, fans will get to know more about their relationship as it will be explored in an all-new miniseries 'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity' from the DC Black Label imprint.

'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity' will be illustrated by artists Mike Mayhew and Mico Suayan, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Harley in the nine-issue comic series won't be the cartoon character that the audience is familiar with. She will instead be a forensic psychiatrist and profiler working on the case in consultation with Gotham City authorities who is edging closer to discovering the truth about the serial killer terrorising the city.

"There is no character more terrifying than the Joker. He is one of the most complex psychopathic killers ever created," writer Kami Garcia said in a statement.

"I wanted to approach the project as if the Joker was a real person -- an intelligent and sane psychopath, who kills because he wants to, not because he suffers from delusions. To me, a version of the Joker, who is sane like John Wayne Gacy or Ted Bundy, is more frightening. In the series, Harley is the only character with the skill set and intelligence to hunt the Joker, but the investigation will force her to confront her own inner demons," Garcia added.

This isn't the first DC comic book by Garcia. She is also working on the company's YA-Teen Titans series of graphic novels with artist Gabriel Picolo, which will launch next month with 'Teen Titans: Raven'.

"When Kami came to us with the idea of profiling one of the most mysterious and dangerous characters in the DC Universe, it felt so new and original," DC publisher Dan DiDio said.

"Kami, Mico and Mike are taking great care to ensure that the mystery surrounding the Joker and Harley Quinn remains intact, while delivering a story that's both compelling and haunting. This series is exactly the kind of unique, standalone story that's perfect for DC Black Label, one we hope will engage both casual and new fans of these characters," DiDio added.

'Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity' is the latest comic for DC Black Label. The imprint announced last year to allow creators the chance to use fan-favourite and iconic characters in stories that aren't required in the monthly continuity of the mainstream DC comics.

Other comics in the line include 'Batman: Damned' and the upcoming 'Superman: Year One' by Frank Miller and John Romita, Jr.

The first issue of the upcoming comic series unveiled on Sunday during DC's panel at BookCon in New York City. The first comic issue will release on October 2, with subsequent issues available on a monthly schedule. (ANI)

