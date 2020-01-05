Deepika Padukone attracts 3.2M followers on TikTok in a day

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone took the world of social media with a storm and attracted 3.2 million followers on TikTok in a day of joining the short video making platform.

The actor made her debut on the platform on Saturday and shared several clips with TikTok celebrities and Laxmi Aggarwal, who is the inspiration behind her role in the upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.

The actor has shared a total of nine videos on the platform of which three featured campaigner Laxmi Aggarwal, who after braving an acid attack at an age of 15, started campaigning about the issue.

Padukone had joined hands with top TikTok celebrities including much-adored celebrities Manav Chhabra and Awez Darbar in other videos.

The actor who turned 34 today is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming biographical drama 'Chhapaak'. The film will hit the theatres on January 10. (ANI)

