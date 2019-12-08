Deepika Padukone slays in new shoulder-length hair

New Delhi (India), Dec 8 (ANI): Bollywood's dimple queen Deepika Padukone was seen slaying the social media on Sunday with a hair makeover.

The diva known for her style statements took to Instagram to show off a new shoulder-length haircut and golden-brown highlights.

Being her minimalist self, she captioned the picture, "Tadaaaaa!!!" and was soon flooded with compliments from B-town celebrities and fans.

[{e22ce44d-07fb-470b-be38-1741befa1eff:intradmin/deepika_padukone_new_hair_cut.JPG}]

Padukone's crazy in love husband and actor, Ranveer Singh also dropped a cute comment, "Maar doh mujhe."

Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana were among other celebrities who commented on Padukone's photograph. (ANI)

