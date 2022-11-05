Delhi Pollution sparks meme fest on social media as AQI goes from bad to severe

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Delhi has lost its smile behind the layers of toxic smog, with people witnessing severe health problems amid worsening air quality.

The national capital's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. As the deteriorating air quality has affected the overall mood of Delhites, memers have flooded the internet with hilarious posts in order to make your "online life" less gloomy while you are dealing with gloomy weather conditions.

Have a look at some hilarious memes:

"Smoking in Delhi is healthier than doing yoga in Delhi," wrote a Twitter user.



















On Friday during the corresponding morning period, the AQI of the capital city was recorded at 472.

Also, areas in the national capital region (NCR) area - Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic 'severe'.

Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534.

On Friday, SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said that stubble-burning accounted for 34 per cent to Delhi's particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution.

People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) complained of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and air pollution leaving people gasping for breath.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that primary schools in Delhi will be shut from November 5 till the pollution situation improves.

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai announced mandatory work-from-home for fifty-percent Delhi government employees. (ANI)