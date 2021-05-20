Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X to perform at virtual 'Can't Cancel Pride' benefit concert

Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): Musical stars Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Ricky Martin, Pink and more are set to perform at the 'Can't Cancel Pride', which is a virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Variety, also performing at the event are Brothers Osborne, Busy Phillips, Gus Kenworthy, Hayley Kiyoko, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Marshmello, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, and more. It will be hosted by iHeartMedia's on-air personality Elvis Duran and singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, who will also perform her new single 'Sacrifice'.



As per the announcement, "The second annual event will demonstrate that nothing can cancel the heart of Pride and the spirit that the LGBTQ+ equality movement embodies while focusing on the issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." Last year's event had raised over USD 4 million to benefit the LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by COVID-19.

'Can't Cancel Pride' is about creating visibility for the LGBTQ+ community and showing them they are not alone. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains heightened for LGBTQ+ people, who continue to face issues driven by persistent bias, intolerance and inequality. The event is being held to help bring much-needed resources, support, acts of good and love to this remarkable and resilient community.

As per Variety, 'Can't Cancel Pride' will once again partner with Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International. The event will kick off a month-long Pride celebration throughout June. (ANI)

