Demi Lovato reveals the exact moment she knew she was queer

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato realised she was queer thanks to a classic movie scene.

According to E!News, the 28-year-old pop star revealed during 'Facebook's Coming Out 2020' event on Friday (local time), that she discovered more about her sexuality while watching the 1999 film 'Cruel Intentions'.

Lovato said of how she knew she was queer, "It was definitely when I was young and definitely should not have been watching 'Cruel Intentions' but did, and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn. I was just like, 'Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it.' And then when I was 17 I did get down with that."

The well-known movie moment takes place on a blanket in a park, where Kathryn Merteuil (Sarah Michelle Gellar) teaches Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) how to kiss and get to first base. Merteuil asks, "Haven't you ever practised on one of your girlfriends?"

After they make out, Caldwell says, "That was cool."

Gellar and Blair have recreated the kiss before, most recently for Blair's 48th birthday during the quarantine. The 'Buffy' actor shared a pic of the friends kissing through a face mask with the caption, "I got my kiss."

Lovato went on to explain how being queer has affected her songs, and hinted that fans haven't realised certain love songs of hers are actually about women.



The 'Skyscraper' singer said, "There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys. I'm surprised that some of them didn't figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space."

Back in 2015, she was asked if her hit 'Cool for the Summer' is about being a lesbian. Lovato responded, "I'm not confirming and I'm definitely not denying," adding, "All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all."

As for Lovato's coming out story, she focused on separating the people in her life into three groups when she shared the news.

She said, "I pretty much told all of my friends and my older sister when I was 17. They all knew before I brought it to my parents and then to the public. Those were my three phases: Friends, parents, public."

The LGBTQ special came on the heels of Lovato's messy breakup with her fiance, American actor Max Ehrich, and it seems like Lovato is truly moving on.

Lovato was said to be "completely embarrassed" by his behaviour after the split in September. A source told E!News,"Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She wants nothing to do with him."

The 'Confident' singer also released a new breakup anthem, 'Still Have Me,' days after the two ended their engagement. She sings in the track, "I don't have much but at least I still have me / And that's all I need."

Fans might be able to hear her perform it at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, October 14, since Lovato promised she would be giving "a world premiere performance of new music." (ANI)

