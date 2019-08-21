Demi Lovato (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Demi Lovato (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Demi Lovato roped in for Netflix' film 'Eurovision'

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:50 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American singer-actor Demi Lovato joined the cast of Will Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy 'Eurovision'
According to E-News, the comedy-drama is inspired by the real-life European singing contest of the same name.
After the 27-year-old singer was spotted on the film's U.K. set, the director shared a picture on Instagram to announce the news. In the snap, Will wished 'Eurovision's' latest star a very happy birthday.
"Y'all, Will Ferrell made me a cake," the birthday girl wrote on Instagram. "It looks completely professional and store-bought so I'm not at all suspicious that he baked it himself in all of his free time."
The ensemble cast of 'Eurovision' also includes Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams, and Dan Stevens. In the film, Stevens and McAdams will play Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, while Brosnan will star as Lars' father Erick Erickssong.
As for Demi's role, according to E-News, she will star as Katiana, "one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:54 IST

Rotimi joins cast of 'Coming 2 America' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American actor-singer Rotimi's is the latest name that has been added to the cast of 'Coming 2 America' sequel.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:28 IST

Alyssa Milano opens up about undergoing two abortions in early 20s

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American actor and producer Alyssa Jayne Milano recently opened up about going through two abortions and how she is still struggling to overcome that pain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:22 IST

David Oyelowo in negotiations to join George Clooney in 'Good...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American-British actor David Oyelowo is in negotiations to join George Clooney in upcoming Netflix film 'Good Morning, Midnight'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:20 IST

Larry King files for divorce from wife Shawn Southwick after 22...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American television and radio show host Larry King has decided to end his nearly 22 years of marriage with his seventh wife Shawn Southwick King.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:16 IST

'Mission Mangal' enters 100 crore club! tweets Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Film 'Mission Mangal' entered the Rs 100 crore mark on Tuesday, incidentally on the same day that India's ambitious lunar mission'Chandrayaan 2' entered moon's orbit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:11 IST

Intense teaser of 'Rambo: Last Blood' unveiled

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The 'Rocky' legend Sylvester Stallone unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Rambo: Last Blood' on Instagram on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:11 IST

'Bond 25' official title and release date revealed!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Speculations on the name of the much-awaited 'Bond 25' movie has been finally put to rest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:29 IST

Shilpa Shetty starrer 'Nikamma' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Shooting for Shilpa Shetty's 'Nikamma' , which marks her comeback in Bollywood, began on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:16 IST

Karan Johar shares glimpse of mega star cast of 'Takht'

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Piquing the interest of the audience, filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a sneak peek of the cast of the upcoming magnum opus 'Takht'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:39 IST

Celebs mourn Khayyam's death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Scores of people, including celebrities and those from the film industry on Tuesday thronged the residence of legendary music director-composer Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi who passed away here a day ago.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:10 IST

Music composer Khayyam accorded full state honours as Bollywood...

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Aug 20 (ANI): The mortal remains of veteran music director-composer Khayyam, who breathed his last on Monday, were buried on Tuesday with full state honours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:03 IST

'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' teaser out

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): The much talked about teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' released on Youtube on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl