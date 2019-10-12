Tallulah Willis and sister Rumer
Tallulah Willis and sister Rumer

Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis reveals she was 'suicidal'

Oct 12, 2019

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis surprised everyone with a shocking revelation.
Taking to Instagram she posted a video in December last year, in which she looked happy and her usual self whereas, in reality, she was dealing with intense depression and suicidal thoughts.
"We are not what we show," she captioned the clip of herself dancing happily in a pink swimsuit back in 2018.
On Friday, Willis shared the same video again on her social media handle revealing that she was "into the deepest suicidal hole".
"When I filmed this video, I remember everyone telling me over and over how much they wished they had my energy, my freeness, ownership of self," the 25-year-old wrote. "When this video was filmed I was 3 months into the deepest suicidal hole I had ever been in."
"We are not what we show. I'm not ready to share my story yet, but I'm with you, I see you, I am you, and I love you," she continued." Pain is pain. It's different and enters each of our lives through a myriad of ways, but each electric stab or dull ache is real. The kind of pain that you can't see, the pain that lives in the hallow space behind your throat."
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter's message came after her mother opened up about her life in her memoir 'Inside Out'.
"My fight is daily and for the duration of my life and each day I choose to find the glowed moments, a thefted giggle, or true peaceful pause, I know I was brave that day," she said in her recent post.
"I like to be better with words, as an armor and a way to help my brain comprehend my feelings and my ego is grumbling that this is a s--t ode to something that lives so close to my heart, but my ego can eat a bag of d--ks."
"I have a great ole bunch of acronyms that explain my diagnosis, and slowly they are no longer scary to me. Try try TRY to be sweet to yourself, find every little bean of love you can and absorb it," concluded the artist.
According to Fox News, she has been quite vocal about her suffering from depression and also from some of the issues she has dealt with since she was a child.
"I haven't felt OK with who I am since I was 11 years old," she told Teen Vogue in 2015. "Suddenly, I didn't think I deserved what I had grown up with, and I remember thinking I couldn't have problems, so I kept everything bottled up inside."
Willis also announced about suffering from body dysmorphia and once dropped down to only 95 pounds after she became consumed by the tabloids in 2014. (ANI)

