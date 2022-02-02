Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to beau Vishal Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): After keeping their romantic relationship a private affair for several years, actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh have finally made it official by announcing their engagement on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Singh shared a slew of pictures featuring how he proposed Devoleena.

In the pictures, the couple could be seen hugging each other as Devoleena flaunts her giant ring and a bouquet of pink flowers.

Singh who seemingly popped the question at Devoleena's home went down on his knees to propose his ladylove.



Sharing the pictures, Singh wrote, "It's official. Love you @devoleena," adding a ring and red heart emoticons to it.

Devoleena also reacted to the post by commenting, "Yayyyy. Finallyyyyy...I love you Vishuuu," adding red heart emoticons.



Several fans and fellow celebrities also dropped congratulatory messages for the couple.

For the unversed, both the 36-year-old actors have worked together in the Star Plus soap opera 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. Devoleena played the role of Gopi Ahem Modi and Singh played the role of Jigar Chirag Modi in the show. (ANI)

