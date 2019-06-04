Dhanush's international release 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' trailer out

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI): After Tamil and Hindi cinema, Dhanush is set to make his Hollywood debut with Ken Scott's 'The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir.' The Indian trailer of the film released on Tuesday.

Dhanush features as a magician in the trailer filled with light-humour. The actor shares the biggest discovery of his childhood- 'He was poor'.

The two-minute forty-one second trailer is filled with jokes and puns. Dhanush along with his mother embark on a journey to Paris with a 'passport and a fake 100 Euros'.

His trip turns into an adventure after Dhanush is mistakenly sent to England. Amid all the comedy and confusion, the film tackles a sensitive issue of illegal immigration.

Whether he reunites with his mother or gets caught up in the immigrant trap, only watching the film can reveal.

Dhanush promoted his film at last year's Cannes Film Festival. The film is based on the International Best Seller Novel 'The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir Who Got Trapped in an IKEA Wardrobe' by Romain Puertolas.

Earlier screened at several film festivals, the film is set to hit big screens in India this June 21. (ANI)