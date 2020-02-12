Dharmendra announces launch of his farm to fork restaurant 'He Man'

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Fans of 'He-Man' Dharmendra have a reason to rejoice as the actor is throwing open the doors of his new restaurant on this Valentine's Day at Karnal Highway.

The restaurant having a 'Farm to Fork' theme has been named 'He-Man', owing to the actor's famous roles.

The veteran actor announced the opening of his Farm to Fork restaurant on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant "Garam Dharam Dhaba" now l'm announcing a first-ever Farm to Fork restaurant called " He Man", friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. Love you all...Your Dharam," he tweeted and shared the details with a picture.



It will be inaugurated at the Karnal Highway just near his already hit Dhaba franchise Garam Dharam which is already loved by people for its filmy aesthetics and scrumptious delicacies. (ANI)

