Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza shares issues she faced while shooting for 'Kaafir'

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:48 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra), June 15 (ANI): Actor Dia Mirza along with an array of stars attended the special screening of her web series 'Kaafir' on Friday. Mirza, who is playing the role of a Pakistani woman, is making her digital debut with the series.
After impressing the fans with her stellar performance in films, the actor is all set to enthral the fans with her magical performance once again.
The actor spoke about the hurdles and challenges she faced while shooting for the series. "I was really excited about the new project and more than that I was happy that the series was initially to filmed in Kashmir. But unfortunately due to the 'Pulwama problems' we just couldn't shoot there," she said.
"We were denied shooting permission in Kashmir. Then we had to begin shooting in Himachal which is also known as mini Kashmir and which is near the Tibet border. So we shot in Sangla and Kalpa villages," she added.
The story, written by Bhavani Iyer, breaks the stereotypes and mentality of the people regarding cast and religion. The actor revealed she was also questioned on playing the character of a Pakistani woman.
"The storyline of the web series addresses the prejudices that people hold. When people come to me and asks if I fear playing the character of a Pakistani woman amid tensions between our neighbouring country, I would say that the series is something which will hammer the mentality of the people against such preconceived notions."
Apart from Dia, the series streaming on Zee5, also stars Mohit Raina. The series is directed by Sonam Nair.
Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in her next web series which will be a historical drama, written by Bhawani Iyer and directed by Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:40 IST

Chris Brown expecting baby with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Singer Chris Brown is expecting a baby with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. This is the couple's first child together.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:32 IST

Meghan King Edmonds opens up about husband's alleged affair

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15(ANI): The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' actor Meghan King Edmonds has finally broken her silence on husband Jim Edmonds alleged affair.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:24 IST

Taylor Swift's surprise performance at landmark LGBT site Stonewall Inn

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): After dropping 'You Need To Calm Down' from her upcoming studio album 'Lover' that includes shout-outs to GLAAD and the LGBT community, singer Taylor Swift, gave a surprise performance at LGBT landmark Stonewall Inn in New York's Greenwich Village.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:13 IST

Nick Cannon to host show on 'Power 106'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Comedian-actor Nick Cannon is all set to join Los Angeles' top hip-hop radio station, KPWR-FM ('Power 106'), as host and producer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:08 IST

Bradley Cooper may replace Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Nightmare Alley'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): The 'Star Is Born' director Bradley Cooper may replace Leonardo DiCaprio in Guillermo Del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 09:39 IST

Viral video: Here's what Prince Harry told Meghan at 'Trooping...

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): It seems that the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is doing everything possible to make his wife comfortable with the Royal rituals. Recently, a video of Prince and Meghan Markle from 'Trooping the Colour' event went viral and is the proof of the same.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:26 IST

#BhagodaRohitShetty trends on Twitter, Akshay Kumar backs director

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Rohit Shetty's decision to prepone the release of his film 'Sooryavanshi' to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' has sent Twitterverse into a tizzy, with cinegoers expressing their angst on the micro-blogging site.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:33 IST

Irina Shayk walks first runway show since split from Bradley Cooper

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Russian supermodel Irina Shayk is moving on from actor Bradley Cooper in style!

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:08 IST

Britney Spears' ex-manager hit with restraining order

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' ex-manager Sam Lutfi has been hit with a five-year restraining order.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:46 IST

'Sexual harassment charges against Nana Patekar false, malicious'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jun 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police in its closure report termed sexual harassment allegations levelled by Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar "false" and said accusations were levelled with "malicious intent".

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:32 IST

Here's how Anupam Kher wished wife Kirron on her birthday

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): As actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher turns a year older today, her husband Anupam Kher wished her in the sweetest possible way.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:28 IST

Kid Cudi joins cast of 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): American rapper Scott Mescudi, popularly known as Kid Cudi, is the latest addition to the cast of multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'.

Read More
iocl