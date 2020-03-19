Dia Mirza takes up 'Safe Hands Challenge'

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Dia Mirza on Thursday took the WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands to raise awareness about safe hygiene practices to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The short Instagram clip showed the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor thoroughly scrubbing her hands in rhythmic forward and backward strokes while humming the tune "sabke ho surakshit haath" (may everyone's hands be safe).

The caption of the post read: "This is a time to ensure best and safest practices to keep hands clean. Learn the simple way to ensure we have #SafeHands. Let's come together to keep our communities, families, colleagues and loved ones healthy and happy! Share and help spread the message. Let's work together to beat #Covid19."

The video gathered almost 40,000 likes in about an hour and attracted several positive comments from Mirza's fans.

Many Indian celebs have posted videos of themselves taking up this challenge, such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Ekta Kapoor to name a few. (ANI)

